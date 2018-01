On January 18, 2018, Liana Landa (nee Volfovich), cherished wife of Lev Landa; devoted mother of the late Igor Landa; adored grandmother of Irina Mindel and Eugene Landa. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 21, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue.