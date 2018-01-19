On January 18, 2018, Thomas Edward Dudley, beloved husband of Dr. Bonnie Cohen; devoted father of Hana Dudley and Brian Dudley; dear brother of Harriet (Stephen) Walsh; loving son of Elizabeth Dudley and the late William Dudley. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 21, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 702 W. Lake Ave., Baltimore, MD 21210, through Tuesday.