On January 18, 2018, Elliott L. Lyons, beloved son of the late Mary and Charles Lyons; dear cousin of Wilfred (late Iris) Krause and Sandy (Phil) Trupp; longtime friend of Charles Venick and the late Jean Wartzman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Tifereth Israel Anshe Sfard, Rosedale on Sunday, January 21, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.