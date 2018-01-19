On January 17, 2018, Karen Lent (nee Handler), beloved wife of the late Arnold Lent; devoted mother of Pamela (late Michael) Pipkin and Nancy (Danny) Bishop; loving sister of the late Joseph Handler; cherished daughter of the late Betty and Harry Handler; adored grandmother of Lindsay Bishop, Alissa Bishop (Samantha Mann), Jordan Pipkin and Eli Pipkin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 21, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Camp Association, 5000 State Road 67 North, Martinsville, IN 46151. In mourning at 3517 Autumn Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment for Sunday only.