On January 18, 2018, Joseph Howard Fisher, beloved husband of Patricia Fisher (nee Greenwald); cherished father of Dr. Donna Jeanne Fisher (Dr. Robert M. Leavitt), David Nathaniel Fisher and the late Daniel Mark Fisher; devoted brother of Ellen Lee Fisher (Allan Katz); loving grandfather of Cyrus E. Fisher, Samuel M. Leavitt, Benjamin Fisher Leavitt and Lucille Anna Leavitt. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 21, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7121 Park Heights Ave., #901, Baltimore, MD 21215.