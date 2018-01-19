On January 18, 2018, Ross D. Jandorf, devoted husband of Elaine Jandorf (nee Hirsh); loving father of Ross Allan (Joyce) Jandorf, Jill J. (Mark) Levin and Robert (Paula) Jandorf; beloved grandfather of Joshua “Avi” (Esther) Jandorf, Jenna (Matthew) Mintz, Joshua (Ashley) Levin, Rebecca (Christopher) Kent, Jonathan Jandorf and Adam (Catalina) Jandorf; cherished great-grandfather of Shoshana, Ian, Hila, Michael Mose, Morgan, Clara, Bailey, Devin and Parker; dear brother of the late Louis Jandorf; son of the late Louis Sr. and Estelle Jandorf. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 19, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to E. B. Hirsh Early Childhood Center, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or ARC Of Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. In mourning at 4730 Atrium Court Atrium Village, 2nd Floor Community Hall, Owings Mills, MD 21117, on Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m. Ross Allan will continue to sit shiva at his home, 2424 Diana Road, beginning Sunday with a minyan at 8:30 a.m. and Monday through Thursday, with minyan services at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.