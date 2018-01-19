On January 18, 2018, Elaine F. Plimack (nee Fradkin), beloved mother of Susan (Dr. Edward) Heir and the late Larry B. Plimack; devoted sister of Ronald Fradkin and Rae Margolis; beloved daughter of the late I. Albert and Ann Fradkin; loving grandmother of Samuel Heir and Sara Heir; adored great-grandmother of Joshua Heir. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 19, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 8002 Brynmor Court #306, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday following interment and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.