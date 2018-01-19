On January 17, 2018, Vera Greenstein (nee Berkowitz), beloved wife of the late George Herbert Greenstein; devoted mother of M.A. Greenstein, PhD and Rabbi Dr. Yakov (Batya) Greenstein; dear sister of the late Bernard Berk and Mildred Hoffman; loving daughter of the late Max and Fannie Berkowitz; also survived many loving grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 19, at noon. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chabad of Park Heights, 3402 Clark’s Lane, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Apt #233 (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Shiva trays should follow strict Orthodox supervision.