On January 17, 2018, Dana M. Levitz, beloved husband of Dale Levitz (nee Roth); loving brother of Robin Schless and the late Joseph E. Levitz; cherished son of the late Abraham and Sylvia Levitz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 21, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Brady Urological Institute Development Office, Attn: Johns Hopkins Greenberg Bladder Institute, 600 N. Wolfe St., CMSC 130, Note: GBCI on memo line of check, Baltimore, MD 21287 or University Of Baltimore School of Law, Attn: Law School, In Honor Of Judge Dana Levitz, 1420 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 1008 Brooklandwood Road, Lutherville, MD 21093, immediately following interment on Sunday, and beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Evening services will be at the home at 7:30 p.m. each night and morning services at Moses Montefiore at 7 a.m. each day.