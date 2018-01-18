On January 18, 2018, Elaine F. Plimack (nee Fradkin), beloved mother of Susan (Dr. Edward) Heir and the late Larry B. Plimack; devoted sister of Ronald Fradkin and Rae Margolis; beloved daughter of the late I. Albert and Ann Fradkin; loving grandmother of Samuel Heir and Sara Heir; adored great-grandmother of Joshua Heir. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 19, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.