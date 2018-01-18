On January 17, 2018, M. Richard Strauss, beloved husband of Rose Strauss (nee Kohn); loving father of Dr. Leon Strauss, Hannah (Dr. Martin) Magram and Sarah (Edward) Himmelfarb; devoted son of the late Hilda and Leon Strauss; loving grandfather of David Magram, Clara Magram, Henry (Yan) Magram, Benjamin Himmelfarb, Charlotte Himmelfarb and Daniel Himmelfarb. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 19, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Richard’s memory may be sent to American Committee For Shaare Zedek Medical Center, 55 W. 39th St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 101 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday at 9 a.m. with Mincha at 4:30 p.m. and Ma’ariv to follow.