On January 17, 2018, Edith R. Horowitz (nee Warach), a social worker into her 80s, lifetime learner, and social activist; devoted wife of 66 years of Martin Horowitz; loving mother of Dr. Mindy Horowitz (Mark Mellman), David (Nancy) Horowitz, Judy Horowitz (Joshua Ottenberg) and Dr. Ruth Horowitz (Dr. Carl Shanholtz); beloved sister of the late Carl Warach; dear sister-in-law of Eve Warach; beloved grandmother of Yedeedya Mellman, Aryeh (Talya) Mellman, Mira Mellman, Jacob Horowitz, Samuel Ottenberg, Juliet Ottenberg, Adina Shanholtz and Elise Shanholtz; cherished daughter of the late Rebecca and Morris Warach. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 18, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3 Emerald Ridge Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday following interment, Friday morning and Sunday evening. In addition, shiva will be observed Saturday evening through Wednesday morning at 3012 Cambridge Place NW, Washington, DC 20007.