Praise for the Mintzes

The JT’s “Legacy of Giving” (Jan. 12) about Elaine and Alvin Mintzes, of blessed memory, was beautiful and inspiring. It was such a pleasure and so warming to read about two people who had the utmost respect and love for each other as well as the community at large. The Baltimore community, and especially the Jewish community, is so fortunate to have such special people who value each individual and support programs that enhance lives.

I want to thank Mrs. Mintzes and her husband for their care and support of our community, and I wish for Mrs. Mintzes that she lives 120 years in good health so she can continue to see the benefits of her and her husband’s generosity.