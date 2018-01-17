Suburban House Memories

I am the daughter of the original owners of Suburban House Restaurant (“Serving Up Memories,” Jan. 5). I grew up there after my parents, Sydney and Gerry, and Uncle Henry and Aunt Doris Cohen opened it in 1963.

It was a smashing success, and on Friday nights, no adults could get in. It was for the teens to eat, table hop and hang in the parking lot. My parents took care of these “kids” like their own. My husband, Steve, knew my mom before he knew me.

People have such nostalgia for the good old days of the 1960s when S&H was the place to be seen. Ironically and sadly, my mom, the restaurant’s last survivor of that period, died on Jan. 1 right after Suburban House closed its doors.