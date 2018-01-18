Summer Lovin’

With wintertime cold in the forecast, it’s pretty hard to get in the summer spirit right now, laden down, as we are, with earmuffs, padded gloves, scarves and snow boots. But parents and children throughout the Mid-Atlantic region have to start thinking about summer far in advance, especially if summer camp is on the agenda.

This week’s issue of JT features a special section devoted to camp, and as you can see from our cover, local kids are excited and ready to go right now. Perhaps it builds character — having to wait for something you love — but the stars of our cover photo were eyeing the covered pool with distinct longing.

When they do go to camp, kids from the Greater Baltimore region will have so many options to choose from. Gone are the days of drinking “bug juice” in between building popsicle-stick napkin holders; today’s camps offerings are as diverse and expansive as what’s found on a college campus. JT reporters found everything from drone camp to camps that focus on a single work of literature. And the digital options, as Susan Ingram discovered, are staggering — or at least they seem so to those of us who went to camp when the highest form of technology was the ham radio club.

Along with all the different programmatic offerings, Jewish kids have access to different forms of religious expression. Selah Maya Zeigelboim talks to a few Jewish camps about the kind of observance that works best for their campers. And we learn about a new summer-camp experience offered by URJ as well as a national camp convention taking place right here in Baltimore. It’s all making way for one hot and super-fun summer.

Elsewhere in this issue, things get equally (if metaphorically) heated, as we explore the always-controversial topic of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement. Our editorial writers reflect on Israel’s decision to keep known BDS supporters from visiting the country, while Andy Belt gets some local reaction to that decision.

The BDS movement, like other issues we cover, is inclined to spur lively debate and dialogue. We’re hoping that you, our readers, will want to join the conversation by writing a letter to the editor or submitting an op-ed. It is the mission of Mid-Atlantic Media to build and strengthen Jewish community, and talking with each other — even when we disagree — is one way we do that. Please, let us hear from you!

lspikol@midatlanticmedia.com