You Should Know… Adam Kirr

Adam Kirr loves music. So it may be no surprise that the 31-year-old Upper Fells Point resident is happily making his living marketing and promoting music — specifically bluegrass — as the owner and founder of The Bluegrass Marketer and partner in the Charm City Bluegrass Festival. That may seem like an unlikely choice for a Jewish kid who grew up in Pikesville and was bar mitzvahed at Temple Oheb Shalom in Upper Park Heights. But Kirr’s musical tastes cover a lot of ground, including a stint working for the late alt-rocker Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots.

Kirr grew up in Pikesville and attended Ruxton Country School and Calvert Hall College High School before graduating from Gettysburg College with a degree in English and creative writing. And although he first pursued a music career as a performer, that writing background turned out to serve him well when he made the shift into marketing and promotion, which requires a lot of skill with the written word.

How did you get into the music field?

I had a summer job in San Francisco [as a staffer for Dream Careers Inc.] and then I moved to Los Angeles for two years. I was out in L.A. pursuing music, working for a record label for the first year and doing a little bit of music on my own. [The record label] was owned by the late Scott Weiland, the lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver. I worked as a new media assistant. I had a great experience. I think it was a necessary path for where I am today.

Why the shift to marketing?

I had lived in L.A. for about a year and a half. I was kind of tired of living out there if I’m going to be completely honest, and I wanted to move back home where my friends and family are close. I got a perspective of music and the music business that I hadn’t had beforehand, and I wanted to pursue marketing. So when this opportunity came up, it kind of all fell into place. I met Kevin Plank [founder and CEO of Under Armour]. He connected me with the head of digital media, and they were looking to hire a social media analyst.

How did you go from Under Armour to bluegrass?

I was there about a year and a half, and then I moved onto Constellation. I was doing copywriting for their blog, social media and things like that. And then I got an opportunity at Laureate [Education Inc.], and that’s where I met Phil Chorney, CEO and cofounder of Charm City Bluegrass. Currently it’s me and him and obviously a huge team. I’m the CMO and partner.

When did the festival start?

It started in 2013. I joined on the second festival. This is going to be our sixth festival coming up in April. We’re expanding to two days, which is going to be April 27 and April 28 in Druid Hill Park right in front of the H.P. Rawlings Conservatory. The first year we had 1,000 in attendance. This year, we’re projecting 4,500 on Saturday and 2,500 on Friday. The festival, as a team, won the 2016 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Award for Event of the Year.

What do you do as The Bluegrass Marketer?

I do marketing consulting for bluegrass companies around the U.S. and consulting for a San Francisco company. I’m continuing to build my business, making connections… and getting more into freelance digital marketing gigs and continuing to build Charm City Bluegrass. And I was just nominated for [IBMA’s] Leadership Bluegrass. I’ll be going down to Nashville in March for three days of business training in the bluegrass industry. So I’m excited for that.

Any time for fun?

I love going to concerts. Netflix at times. Building Bluegrass Marketer and building Charm City [Bluegrass]. My hobbies are all kind of connected right now. I play [acoustic] guitar, I’m learning mandolin now, and I sing. My hobbies are all around music.