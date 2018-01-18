Ilene Gold ‘Paints’ with Pages from National Geographic

What started out as a single unit for an art class became a new medium for Ilene Gold to express herself.

Gold, an instructor at Grace Preschool in Baltimore, was teaching collage to her students using old issues of National Geographic when she realized how much she enjoyed using the magazines.

“I figured I’d make a sample to show them,” Gold remembered. “And then I started really liking it. Before I knew it, I loved them.”

Soon, she started a series of works using only the magazines as her materials. From afar, her vivid pictures look like paintings, but upon closer inspection, one can see the cut-out magazines taking the place of brushstrokes. Twenty of her collages are currently on display at the Hoffberger Gallery at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation.

Gold has a strong foundation in painting and cites Pablo Picasso and post-impressionist Paul Cezanne as inspirations (elements of a Picasso painting even turn up in one of her collages).

She is a graduate of the University of Maryland with a major in graphic arts and continued her learning at the Maryland Institute College of Art, where she studied fine arts. Prints of her work have been sold internationally from New York to Paris. In the past, she has taught art at the Baltimore Hebrew Sunday School, the Johns Hopkins Art Camp and the Howard County Center for the Arts.

“I used to paint,” Gold said. “But [collage] is fun. I don’t ruin the furniture.”

She says the hardest part of the process is finding the right colors, as she’s not able to mix them together the way she might with traditional paints. That, and the fact that some of her collages can take 70 to 90 hours to complete.

Marcia Bornfriend, the gallery’s co-coordinator, has high praise for Gold’s pieces.

“I believe Ilene has elevated the art of collage to another level,” Bornfriend said. “She works in such detail that her work almost looks like a painting.”

Initially, a friend told Gold that she “did too many flowers,” so the artist decided to switch her subjects up. She bases her imagery off of photographs of people and natural and urban settings. Her works range from a girl on a bicycle to a street in Israel to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

One collage in particular was done in honor of Gold’s mother, Bernice. In it, a spoonful of alphabet soup spells out the phrase “Be Nice,” with the “R” in “Bernice” floating in the bowl in the background.

“I was always spelling her name to the pharmacies and doctors,” Gold said. “I went and got vegetable soup and took a picture and played with it. My family knows because they see the ‘R’ in it.”

Gold’s prints are available on etsy.com and at B. Willow in Remington and Amaryllis in Towson. Her exhibit will be up through February.

