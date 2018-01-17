On January 13, 2018, Harriet Underwood (nee Alexander), beloved wife of the late Bill Dudley; cherished mother of Larry (Amy) Lebowitz, Tom Dudley (Dr. Bonnie Cohen) and Marci Lebowitz; devoted step-mother of Harriet (Steve) Walsh and Stanley (Stacy) Underwood; dear sister of Diane (Dan) Meyer and Michael Alexander. Also survived by seven loving grandchildren and three adored great-grandchildren. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Assistance League of the Chesapeake, P.O. Box 1774, Millersville, MD 21108 or Jewish Women’s International Tradition Chapter 1468, 1129 20th St. NW, Washington, DC 20036 or to your local food bank. In mourning at 805 Coxswain Way, #108, Annapolis, MD 21401, Monday, January 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m.