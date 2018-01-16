On January 15, 2018, Rina Lee Janet (nee Smelkinson), beloved wife of Howard Alan Janet; loving mother of Andrew Samuel (Anna Klein) Janet and Adam Phillip (Corinne Allison) Janet; devoted sister of Ira (Lisa) Smelkinson and Jeffrey (Deborah) Smelkinson; dear daughter of Miriam and the late Alvin Paul Smelkinson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 17, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 (contributions will be used to purchase an Israel Bond to benefit The Associated); Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202; or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 11316 John Carroll Road, Caves Valley, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday morning with services on Wednesday at 7 p.m., Thursday at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday at 8 a.m., Sunday at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m. Kosher food only.