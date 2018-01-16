On January 14, 2018, Dr. Alan L. Seltzer, owner of Washington Bibliographic Research; beloved brother of the late Marilyn and Stanley Brauner; cherished son of the late Evelyn and Leo Seltzer; loving uncle of Stephen and Shari Brauner and Jeffrey and Jennifer Brauner. Funeral services and interment will be held at King Solomon Memorial Park, Clifton, New Jersey on Thursday, January 18, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Jewish War Veterans of the USA, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.