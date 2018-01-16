On January 16, 2018, Alvin Silbert, cherished husband of Norma “Ginger” Silbert (nee Greenwald); beloved father of Phillip Silbert (fiancee Carole Cotton) and Eunice Cohen; loving brother of Shel (Bonnie) Silbert; adored grandfather of Jacob Cohen; beloved son of the late Fannie and Max Silbert. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m. Interment at Tifereth Israel Anshe Sfard, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 8011 Greenspring Way, Apt. C, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday only.