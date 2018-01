On January 15, 2018, Leonid Venzel, devoted husband of Zhanna Leykis; loving father of Liya Peregoff; adoring grandfather of Julian and Adrien Peregoff; dear son of the late Elizabeth and Isaak Venzel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 17, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers.