On January 14, 2018, Robert Alan Sherman, cherished father of Lindsey (Ace) Sklar and Gregory Sherman; loving brother of Gail (Walter) Schlueter; adored son of Idabelle Sherman and the late Jerome Vernon Sherman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 17, at noon. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis.org. In mourning at 5900 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.