On January 14, 2018, Marlyn Baida (nee Berkenfeld), devoted wife of Seymour “Sy” Baida; loving mother of Abbe (Joseph) Distelburger and Andrew Baida (Cynthia Spell); loving grandmother of Eric Distelburger, Sarah (Ashley) Baida, Betsy Distelburger and Samuel Baida-Spell; dear daughter of the late Anna and Eli Berkenfeld. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 16, at 1 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 2 Candlemaker Court, Unit 205, Annen Woods, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Thursday.