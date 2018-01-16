On January 14, 2018, Chaya “Amy” Drabkin (nee Einhorn), cherished wife of Joel Drabkin; dear mother of Eli (Dani) Drabkin, Ariel (Channa) Drabkin, Adina (Ari) Kravetz, Elana (Avi) Blumenthal, Aliza Drabkin and Avi Noam Drabkin; loving daughter of Arthur and Judith Einhorn; beloved grandmother of Gavriel, Ariella, Akiva Meir, Yeshaya and Rephael. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 16, at noon. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave,, Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6302 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.