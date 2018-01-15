On January 12, 2018, Arthur Cohn, beloved husband of Myra Cohn (nee Schiff); loving father of Judith and Steven Gunnery, Russell and Sandra Cohn (and the late Patricia Cohn), Lindsay and Matthew Rausch; devoted brother of Dorothy and the late Irvin Terkowitz, Ellen and the late Harold Feldman; beloved son of the late Lawrence and Rose Cohn; loving grandfather of Mark Gunnery, Laurie Cohn, Gregory Cooper, Lucas Rausch and Julien Rausch. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 14, at 9 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. In mourning at 817 Ryder Court, Westminster, MD 21158, immediately following interment through 8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday noon to 8 p.m. with services at 7 p.m.