On January 13, 2018, Rosalyn Hartman (nee Polansky), beloved wife of the late Milton “Reds” Hartman; loving mother of Sally K. Brodeur, Miles H. Hurwitz and the late Jeffrey S. Hurwitz; dear mother-in-law of William Brodeur and Jennifer Hurwitz; cherished sister of the late Florence Layton, Harry Polansky and Jack Polansky; adored grandmother of Ryland (Boomer) Hurwitz and Zachary Morrison Hurwitz; devoted daughter of the late Bessie and Morris Polansky. Also survived by nieces, nephews and her loving caregivers Nelly, Karen and Kierra. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 18, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Aveue. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 2306 Hanway Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday following interment and on Friday.