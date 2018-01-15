On January 13, 2018, Herbert “Herbie” Dahne, beloved husband of Bette Dahne (nee Boin); loving father of Scott (Natalie Nai-Che) Dahne and Jeffrey (Donna) Dahne; dear brother of the late Sandra Landy; adored brother-in-law of Henry Landy; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Carly) Dahne, Matthew Dahne, Melanie Flickinger and the late Joshua Bryan Dahne; devoted great-grandfather of Connor Flickinger; loving son of the late Fannie and Ralph Dahne. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 18, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, following interment and then shiva will continue Thursday evening at 7111 Park Heights Ave., #512, Baltimore, MD 21215 (Park Towers East).