On January 14, 2018, Beatrice Damsky (nee Rubinstein), beloved wife of the late Morris Damsky; loving mother of Marcia L. and Donald Silver, Audre and Felton Marans; devoted sister of the late Mildred Jacobs, Mary Luria, Meyer Rubinstein, Norma Perel, Albert Rubinstein and Robert Rubenstein; loving Mom Mom of Randi and Richard Levine, Richard and Lauri Silver, Susan Marans, Howard and Stacy Marans; adored great-grandmother of Lexi, Samantha, Mitchell, Madelyn and Alexis. Funeral services and interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, #104, Baltimore, MD 21209.