On January 13, 2018, S. Leonard Sollins, beloved husband of the late Helen Sollins (nee Burman); cherished father of Howard Sollins (Barbara Resnick) and the late Amy K. Sollins; devoted brother of the late Elsie Snyder; dear son of the late Jack and Kathryn Sollins; loving grandfather of Elie (Paige) Sollins, Yael (Elliot) Zweig, Aliza Sollins and Jake Sollins; adoring great-grandfather of Naomi and Rafael Sollins, Caleb and Leon Zweig. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 16, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bnai Israel Congregation, 27 Lloyd St., Baltimore, MD 21202-4606. In mourning at Roland Park Place 830 W. 40th St., Baltimore, MD 21211.