On January 13, 2018, Amy K. Sollins, beloved sister of Howard Sollins (Barbara Resnick); cherished daughter of the late S. Leonard and Helen Sollins; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 16, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Home of San Francisco, 302 Silver Ave., San Francisco, CA 94112. In mourning at Roland Park Place, 830 W. 40th St., Baltimore, MD 21211.