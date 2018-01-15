On January 13, 2018, Florence Greenberg (nee Roth), loving mother of Bobbie (James III) Edelen and Sharon Greenberg; dear sister of the late Selma (Sidney) Brawer, Dorothy (Mike) Shapiro and Evelyn (Jim) Reisman; adored grandmother of Paul Edelen and Jamie Edelen; devoted daughter of the late Robert and Anna Roth. Funeral services and interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.