On January 12, 2018, Hannah Nathan Rosen, beloved daughter of Linda R. Nathan and Elliot B. Rosen; devoted sister of Scott N. Rosen; cherished granddaughter of Elinor Rosen, Gladys N. Nathan and the late Henry G. Nathan. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 15, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. In mourning at 3208 Keyser Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Wednesday, with services each evening at 7 p.m.