On January 12, 2018, Henri Diamant, beloved husband of Leila Diamant (nee Roseman); loving father of Michele Anne Diamant; cherished brother of Harry Diamant and Elise Schipper. Funeral services will be held at Harford Jewish Center (Temple Adas Shalom), 8 N. Earlton Road at Rt.155, Havre De Grace, MD 21078, on Monday, January 15, at 11 a.m. Interment at Harford Jewish Center Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Temple Adas Shalom, 8 N. Earlton Road, Ext, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. In mourning at 616 Southgate Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001, through Wednesday.