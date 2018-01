On January 11, 2018, Calvin Jay Krome, dear brother of the late Deborah Krome; adored son of the late Jeanne and Sidney Krome; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at Anshe Emunah Aitz Chaim Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Sunday, January 14, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Life, Inc., 2822 Hollins Ferry Road, Baltimore, MD 21230.