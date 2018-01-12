On January 10, 2018, Michael Gary Gilden, loving father of Rebecca Gilden, SaraEllen Gilden, Patricia Dorr, Kelley Harding and Rhonda Johnson; dear brother of Zell Debra Gilden; adored grandfather of eight; dear former husband of Tina Kahler; devoted son of the late Shirley and Bernard Gilden. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Friday, January 12, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855.