On January 10, 2018, Gary Huddles, former husband of Linda Huddles (nee Schwartz); loving father of Kirk (Page) Huddles and John Huddles; devoted brother of the late William Huddles; beloved son of the late Esther and Paul Huddles; loving grandfather of Chase and Lila Huddles; devoted uncle of Michael Huddles. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 14, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at Woodholme Country Club, 300 Woodholme Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday immediately following interment with a service at 7 p.m.