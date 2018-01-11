On January 8, 2018, Carol Steinman Zilliacus (nee Perlin), beloved wife of Steve Zilliacus; devoted mother of Jonathan Andrew Steinman (Marcie Basson) and Peter Lawrence (Sheri Maria) Steinman; dear stepmother of C. Patrick Zilliacus and the late Erik Zilliacus; adored daughter of the late Gussie and Louis Perlin; loving grandmother of Samuel, Douglas, Nathaniel, Nicholas and Noah Steinman. Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD 21045 on Friday, January 12, at 4 p.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, 305 7th Ave., #1900, New York, NY 10001. The family will be receiving at 13520 Collingwood Terrace, Silver Spring, MD 20904, Saturday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.