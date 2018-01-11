On January 10, 2018, Birdie Hack (nee Falk); beloved wife of the late Sylvan Hack, loving mother of Robert Alan (Elaine) Hack, Stanley Norman (Zarita) Hack and Miriam Hack (Late Michael Philippi); devoted sister of Hannah Burke, Felix Falk and the late Elliott Falk and Miriam Bidderman; dear daughter of the late Harry and Ada Falk; loving grandmother of Andrew Hack, Dena Hack and Megan Philippi; adored great-grandmother of Benjamin, Joshua and Abigail Hack. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 12, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation. North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Am Social Action Committee, 2501 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217. In mourning at North Oaks, 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208.