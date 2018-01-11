On January 9, 2018, Richard Ackerman, beloved husband of Maureen Ackerman (nee Tahl); devoted father of Julie Ackerman and Amanda Ackerman (Zac Holtz); cherished brother of Arlene Woods and Robert Ackerman; adored son of the late Leonard and June Ackerman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 12, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 2799 Graybill Court, New Windsor, MD 21776, immediately following interment for Friday only.