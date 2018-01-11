On January 10, 2018, Helen R. Klein, dear sister of Dr. Melvin (Caren) Klein, David (Esther) Klein and the late Dr. Stanley (Roslyn) Klein; beloved daughter of the late Hilda and Milton Klein. Funeral services and interment will be held at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, Md. on Thursday, January 11, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. In mourning at 11804 Bright Passage, Columbia, MD 21044, through Sunday.