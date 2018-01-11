Local Musicians React to Pop Singer Lorde Canceling Tel Aviv Concert

In her brief career, 21-year-old pop star Lorde has made undeniable waves in the music industry and landscape. But now, the New Zealander has made waves in the Jewish community for something other than catchy songs.

Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O’Connor, was scheduled to play a concert in Tel Aviv in June but backed out on Dec. 24 after lobbying by the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel and an open letter from two fans from the Dayenu movement in her home country.

“Playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation,” wrote New Zealanders Nadia Abu-Shanab, a Palestinian, and Justine Sachs, a Jew.

Upon reading this letter, Lorde tweeted that she was “considering all options.”

“Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options,” the singer tweeted on Dec. 20 before ultimately canceling the date four days later. “Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too.”

After deliberations with her team and having “discussions with people holding many views,” Lorde pulled the plug on her show.

“I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show,” Lorde wrote about her choice not to perform. “I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I’m not too proud to admit I didn’t make the right call on this one.”

This decision was met with backlash in the pro-Israel community, most notably with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach taking out a full-page advertisement in the Washington Post on Jan. 1 labeling the singer a “bigot.”

In Baltimore, musicians decried the announcement.

Avraham Rosenblum, known as the Rockin’ Rabbi, lived in Israel for 18 years and called Lorde and other “younger artists” who boycott the country “largely uneducated.”

“[They] really don’t understand what Israel is all about,” Rosenblum said. “They have grown up in a generation where Israel has constantly been vilified in the left-wing press. They’ve grown up hearing a lot of bad stuff about Israel. They’re very naïve. Whether they’re anti-Semitic or not — I don’t want to look for anti-Semites under every rock. But I will say, a lot of this is because they’ve had their minds twisted around for a good 30 years.”

Jewish percussionist Arnie Clapman said that showing up as an artist is better than not showing up at all.

“A lot of people think that artists use their stages as a platform for their views, and I think under some circumstances, that has more weight than being a no-show,” he said. “Is Israel considered a risky place to perform in terms of violence? I don’t think so.”

In response to Lorde’s decision, 56 artists signed a letter supporting it.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Creative Community for Peace, an organization made up of industry executives and artists who are against the boycott of Israel, issued a prepared statement that said it was “deeply disappointed that Lorde canceled her show in Tel Aviv after receiving pressure from the radical boycott Israel movement.”

“Artists should never become beholden to the political views of a small but loud minority … [a] political movement ultimately aiming to extinguish the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people rather than a movement for human rights.”

Lorde is far from the first performer to attract attention for playing (or not playing) in Israel. A-listers such as Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have played there, and even as recently as last July, the British band Radiohead courted controversy for playing in Tel Aviv.

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame is a vocal proponent of the BDS movement, having said that Israel uses “cultural exchange as a form of ‘hasbarah’ (propaganda) to improve the image of the country abroad.”

“The BDS campaign is simply asking artists not to be part of that propaganda campaign,” Waters wrote .“This has nothing to do with ‘silencing’ artists.”

Waters has been taken to task quite publicly for his repeated anti-Israel remarks, including in a documentary by Jewish Canadian filmmaker Ian Halperin called “Wish You Weren’t Here.”

Lorde, in contrast to Waters, doesn’t have a history of engaging this issue to invoke. Rosenblum said that young performers like her need “objective exposure to the situation” before making a big call like canceling a show.

“People like her really have no clue,” the Rockin’ Rabbi said. “She’s young, she’s a star and making money. She’s building up a fan base. Roger Waters, on the other hand, is an anti-Semite. I would say that he goes out of his way to slam Jews in Israel. I think the guy is definitely hung up [on that]. I think people like him, and his ilk, are Judeo-phobic.”

Baltimore-based singer and guitarist Cris Jacobs, who is also Jewish, said that while Lorde has the right to boycott Israel, his personal take is that “music should be brought to places that need it.”

“To me, music is the great unifier and has the power to transform beliefs in the way that words and discussions don’t,” Jacobs said. “For me, I would love to be able to spread that among some people who may disagree with me or who I disagree with in hopes that maybe it could trigger something positive.”

Jacobs also noted that it’s not the Israeli citizens’ fault for a political situation or for leaders who are making decisions.

“Maybe there are Israelis or Palestinians who are innocent bystanders of the whole thing, and they deserve the music,” he said. “If it’s a private concert for President [Benjamin] Netanyahu, maybe then that’s a different discussion.

“But music for the masses and the people should transcend politics and soothe the situation rather than make it worse.”

