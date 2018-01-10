I was excited to see our deli on the cover but sad knowing it was the end (“Serving Up Memories,” Jan. 5). I have many fond memories of working there, mostly of our old girls — Ms. Argie, Ms. Emma, Ms. Ceil and Ms. Barbara.

One of my customers once told me we were her “Cheers,” and for me that’s how I will remember it. I think we were the “Cheers” of Pikesville with so many wonderful customers. I truly miss them and think of all of them often. I hope they know that. I remember coming in and smelling the brisket or turkeys cooking in the ovens. Nothing could smell any better.

But for me, Suburban House closed in 2014 when (former owner) Joe Stowe left. I knew it would never be the same. He dedicated his life to the deli, and he loved it. When you own a business, it’s like a marriage. He sacrificed so much for it.