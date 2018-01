My parents, who lived in Pikesville, were frequent customers at Suburban House (“Serving Up Memories,” Jan. 5). They were always greeted by David, Joe and Mark, who made them feel like family. David and Joe would often give my mom a hug. Whenever my parents had their grandchildren with them, the children would pick a favorite cookie from the cookie case. Until their last day at the restaurant, David and Joe would remember me whenever I came into the restaurant.