You Should Know… Kori Pomerantz

Before she even had time to take it all in, native Baltimorean Kori Pomerantz realized that her three-year-old business, pompomz, was growing faster than she had anticipated.

Pomerantz, 28, started the personalized gift business in her home and soon saw her products being purchased by people from all over the world. Her unique presents range from kippah boxes to challah covers to customizable bibs for babies.

A mother of two and a wife, Pomerantz has had to learn how to juggle a growing business and an active home life.

How did pompomz get started?

It began in 2015 right after I had my second child. I realized there was nowhere local to buy personalized gifts. I had gone to school for marketing and always had a love for creativity so I had this idea to start a small “side” business. I wanted to offer Baltimore a place to buy unique personalized gifts, so I took the idea and ran with it. It started in my tight apartment, with an embroidery machine running through the night. This little “side” business took on a life of its own.

What is your creative inspiration?

As a mom of young kids, I wanted to be able to bring people cool, funky, personalized and unique products that I would personally want. I use my own life as inspiration. I ask myself all the time, “Would I use this?” or “Would my kids use this?”

What are some of the challenges?

Anyone who is a wife, mom and small-business owner would agree that the most challenging part of running a business is juggling the responsibilities of your business and everyday life. I have a great support system between my family, friends and assistant, which has allowed me to find a good balance.

What has the feedback from clients been like?

The best feedback is when I work on a large bulk order. I do a lot of large orders for a schools, offices or parties. Customers are always so grateful when we can create exactly what they are looking for.

Where do you hope to take pompomz?

Three years ago, if you were to ask where I think pompomz would be, I would have never imagined it would be what it has become today. It started as a small side business in my apartment and now occupies a large utility space in my house, and is continuing to grow. It is important to me to always be looking for unique and trendy products to offer our customers so we are constantly introducing new ideas, some still in the works. If we can continue to keep our customers happy while providing them exciting options, pompomz will continue to grow on its own, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us.

What is your Jewish background?

I was born and raised in Baltimore. I was raised modern Orthodox and now am Orthodox. As an adult with a family of my own, I strive to carry religion in business and everyday life. As a Jewish woman entrepreneur, it is important to show my children that both in business and personal life, we can conduct ourselves honestly and in accordance with Jewish law. I try to incorporate Judaism in a lot of my products. We offer Hebrew embroidery on all items and have a variety of modern challah covers, tzedakah boxes, Lucite challah boards and our biggest seller: customizable Lucite kippah boxes.

Where can people find or contact you if they’re interested?

People can see our products on the website pompomz.com as well as on Instagram @pompomzgifts and Facebook at pompomz.

