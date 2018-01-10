On Sunday, January 7, 2018, Leona Raskin Cohen, 90, passed away peacefully. Professionally known as Linda Raye or Libby Raye, Libby began her career singing at the age of 3 with the Kiddie Club, performing at the famous Hippodrome Theatre. Over the years, her career took her to New York, Florida, Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Lancaster, Pa. Here in her home town of Baltimore she sang at the Roaring 20s Club on Howard Street. Libby Raye’s voice and showmanship has filled many hearts with joy. In her later years, she entertained with the Mood Swings and the Senior Circuit of Baltimore, with The Sun-shiners and the Good-timers, bringing songs and jokes to seniors. Libby Raye will always be remembered with love, laughter and for her incredible voice and showmanship. Leona, lovingly referred to by her family as Lib-a-sue, is survived by her daughter Joy DiMenna, grandchildren Matthew Crafton and partner Ana Labador, Laura and Chris Karppala, Anthony DiMenna, great-grandchildren Landon and Zoey Karppala, many nieces and nephews and sister Blanche Gellar. Libby will be dearly missed. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 14, at 2 p.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah Aitz Chaim Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd.