On January 9, 2018, Pearl Okon (nee Becker), beloved wife of the late Karl Okon; cherished mother of Sue (Si) Hirsch, Royce (Stan) Hanley and Sandy (Stuart) Dettelbach; loving sister of Rose “Ookie” Miller and the late Minnie Hyatt and Anne Bondy; adored grandmother of Jodi (Guy) Beniaminovitz, Marc (Deanna) Hirsch, Shawn (Rachel) Hanley, Lisa Hanley, Jason Dettelbach and Beth Dettelbach; devoted great-grandmother of Khloe, Jake, Zoe, Maya, Lucas and Charlotte; devoted daughter of the late Jacob and Frieda Becker. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 12, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 200 East Joppa Road, Suite 407, Towson, MD 21286. In mourning at 4 Candlemaker Court, #202 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208.