On January 9, 2018, Fred Sapperstein, devoted husband of late Winifred C. Sapperstein (nee Eisenberg); loving father of Steven T. Sapperstein and Harriet (Dr. Joel) Cherry; adoring grandfather of Sarah Sapperstein, Ethan Sapperstein, Jill (Dr. Michael) Wolfeld, Stuart (Stephanie) Sapperstein and the late Robin Cherry. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 11, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2 Marchsire Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday.