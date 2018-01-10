On January 9, 2018, Lisa Anne Black (nee Fox), loving wife of Robert Black; cherished mother of Robin Black (Jonathan) Wilson and Scott (Lauren) Black; devoted sister-in-law of Richard Black, Jeffrey (Karen) Black and Steven Black; adored grandmother of Leah, Jacob and Sydney Black; beloved daughter of the late Irving and Selma Fox; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 11, at 9 a.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. In mourning at 4633 Old Dragon Path, Ellicott City, MD 21042.