On January 9, 2018, Magdi “Mike” Oziel, devoted husband of Rachel Oziel (nee Yosef); loving father of Tanya (Christopher) Bourque, Lisa Oziel and Elinor Oziel (Stan Liberman); dear brother of six; adored grandfather of Daniel Bourque; cherished son of the late Fortune and Abbas Oziel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 10, at 1 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093 or American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 3207 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday.